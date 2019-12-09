Suspected Internet fraudster, Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha has regained his freedom after meeting an N100 million bail.

Concise News had reported that Mompha was granted bail on Friday, November 29, by a Federal High Court, Lagos, after being arraigned on a 14-count charge bordering on fraud and money laundering.

In the charges against him, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alleged that Mompha procured one Ismalob Global Investment Limited and retained in its bank account an aggregate of N32.9bn between 2015 and 2018.

He was also accused of negotiating foreign exchange transactions of various sums with various persons when he was not an authorised seller appointed by the CBN.

The prosecuting counsel for the EFCC, Rotimi Oyedepo, said Mompha acted contrary to sections 5 and 29(1)(c) of the Foreign Exchange Monitoring and Miscellaneous (Provision) Act Cap F34 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and he was liable to be punished under Section 29(2) of the same Act.

When the charges were read to him, however, Mompha pleaded ‘not guilty.’

The social media celebrity was arrested on Friday, October 18, 2019.