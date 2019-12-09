For stealing thirty four pieces of boxers, a 24-year-old man, Tobechukwu Anyanwu has been sentenced to two years imprisonment by a Magistrate Court in Isolo, Lagos.

Anyanwu was handed over to Ago Divisional Police Station, after he stole the boxers valued N30,600 at the rate of N900 each from a supermarket at Ago-Palace Way, Isolo LCDA.

The young man was said to have committed the crime on Monday, 25th of November.

According to the prosecutor, Inspector Oje Uagbale, the accused was caught by the security lady manning the entrance of the supermarket who noticed he hid something underneath his clothes and subsequently handed him over to the police.

However, Anyanwu pleaded guilty to the offense punishable under section 287 criminal law, volume 44 of Lagos State 2015.

The presiding Magistrate, Olufunmilayo Teluwo sentenced him to two years imprisonment.