Ligue 1: Nigeria's Taye Taiwo Returns To Marseille

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria international, Taye Taiwo on Sunday returned to erstwhile club, Olympique de Marseille to watch them play Bordeaux in the Ligue 1.

Taiwo was at the Orange Vélodrome alongside former Cameroon midfielder Stephane Mbia and Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi.

Marseille triumphed 3-1.

The African stars were in attendance to help the club launch a programme “OM Africa” as they aim to reach more supporters in Africa.

⏱️ 5′ The coach of @LesVerts, Djamel Belmadi, took the ceremonial kick-off tonight, with a special guest – the @CAF_Online Africa Cup of Nations trophy! 🏆🇩🇿#OMFCGB | 0⃣-0⃣ | ⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/6uhKLVu2qn — Olympique Marseille (@OM_English) December 8, 2019

In flagging off the programme, 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winning coach Belmadi took the ceremonial first kick at Stade Velodrome before goals from Jordan Amavi, Morgan Sanson and Nemanja Radonjic stretched Marseille’s winning streak to six matches in Ligue 1.

Marseille are second in the French top-flight table with 34 points from 17 matches, five points adrift of leaders PSG.

Taiwo currently plies his trade in Finland with RoPS.