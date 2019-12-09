This is the latest Biafra news online update for today, Monday, December 9th, 2019 on Concise News.

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has said that Omoyele Sowore, the convener of #RevolutionNow Movement is being maltreated by the Department of State Services (DSS) because of the meeting he had with him.

Kanu stated this during a live broadcast on Radio Biafra on Sunday, December 8, where he spoke on Sowore’s struggle with officials of the DSS and the abuse of human rights in Nigeria.

Sowore, who contested in the Nigerian Presidential election in February as the candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) had met with Kanu in New York, United States, to strategize on what they describe as “injustice in Nigeria.” Read more here.

The leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has debunked rumours that Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe is sponsoring his group, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the pro-Biafra leader said this on Sunday during a live broadcast on Radio Biafra.

Senator Abaribe and two others stood as sureties for Kanu to be granted bail on health grounds by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on April 25, 2017. Details here.

And that is it today on the roundup of the latest Biafra news online. More Nigerian and Biafra news are available on the Concise News website!