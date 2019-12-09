Kanye West Finally Releases New Album 'Jesus Is King'
Kanye West/Pitchfork

American rapper, Kanye West has showcased his creative side as he steps out painting his entire Body silver for his Opera show, “Mary” which took place at Miami Marine Stadium.

Concise News understands that the premiere of “Mary” comes after West’s first opera “Nebuchadnezzar” debuted in Los Angeles, last month.

Mary was Jesus’s virgin mom, a big deal in Christianity and elsewhere.
West performed with members of the Sunday School collective choir, all of them also covered in silver from head to toe.
Based on a quote Ye included in his description of the opera, it appears this is will portray the Nativity story, in which Mary miraculously became pregnant and gave birth to Jesus in Bethlehem.Judging from the rapper’s silver outfit, he may be playing the role of angels in “Mary”https://twitter.com/DatPiff/status/1203864180526219265?s=20

Meanwhile, the rapper has been in the news since his conversion to Christianity.

He earlier declared that he is now a christian, specifically a converted one and has taken up the role of spreading the gospel.