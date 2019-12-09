American rapper, Kanye West has showcased his creative side as he steps out painting his entire Body silver for his Opera show, “Mary” which took place at Miami Marine Stadium.

Concise News understands that the premiere of “Mary” comes after West’s first opera “Nebuchadnezzar” debuted in Los Angeles, last month.

Mary was Jesus’s virgin mom, a big deal in Christianity and elsewhere.

West performed with members of the Sunday School collective choir, all of them also covered in silver from head to toe.