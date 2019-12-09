A former Nigerian star Austin Eguavoen has faulted the non-inclusion of home-based players in the Super Eagles team by coach Gernot Rohr.

Concise News understands that Rohr since he took over the team’s coaching job in 2016, has largely invited one home-based player – Ikechukwu Ezenwa – to the side.

Eguavoen who also praised Rohr for the job he has done thus called for the invitation of more home-based players to the team.

According to the former coach of the three-time African champions, handing out invitations to Nigerian-based players would encourage them to do more.

“I played in Nigerian League, Ike Shorunmu, Late Stephen Keshi, Victor Ikpeba, Garba Lawal, Taribo West, Samson Siasia and host of others, all played in this league before jetting out of the country and joined the Super Eagles,” Eguavoen told Brila FM.

“I am not saying we can’t get players from abroad to play for us here but turning our back on home-based players is completely very wrong.

“Look at Super Eagles 1994 and 96 squads, from number one to the last person on the list that in these two years all played in this league except Efan Ekoku.”