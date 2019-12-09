While fans of wave-making singer, Burna Boy have expressed fears amidst joy about him winning a Grammy award in 2020, he has showed his optimism that he would move past the nomination level.

Concise News reports that Burna Boy was nominated in the Grammy’s World Music category for his album ‘African Giant‘ which was released on Friday, July 26.

Speaking during a recent performance at Livespot X Festival on Saturday, the singer said he is confident that he would bring home the award.

Burna Boy said: “I go carry the Grammy comeback and when I come back, we

go reason.”

I’ll Protest If Burna Boy Does Not Win Grammy, Ara Declares

Since the afro-fusion star bagged awards nomination, some celebrities still can’t hide their joy and one of them is female talking drummer, Araola Akape who said she’ll protest if he does not win.

Ara made this known during a recent Whatsapp chat with Celebrity Diary.

Asked if she feels the singer would win, Ara said “Burna Boy must win the award”

On what she will do if the ‘Ye’ crooner doesn’t win the Grammy, she responded by saying “He has everything working for him; the realms are in his favour. If they don’t give him the award, I will be shocked and I will protest”