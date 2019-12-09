Wife of the Managing Director of Maersk Line, Mrs. Gildas Tohouo, has been killed after armed men attacked them in their residence in the Ikoyi area of Lagos.

Concise News understands that the incident happened on Sunday night around 8pm when an expatriate living in the same building was having a party.

It was learned that the building maintenance man/electrician brought in an accomplice under the guise of being a guest to the party. Once in and plan finalized, they tripped the light to the victims’ residence and asked for access to their apartment to resolve the fault.

Since the electrician is a known person, Mrs. Tohouo gave access and the two culprits proceeded to stab her to death.

It was gathered that during the operation, the husband and wife were locked in different rooms. The late woman was said to have been forced to transfer some money to her attackers after which she was forced to drink acid and suffocated with pillow.

Tohouo was said to have placed a call through to the chief security officer of the company who led policemen to the scene before the suspects escaped.

The electrician and his friend who attacked the couple were immediately arrested by the Lagos police.

Spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, DSP Bala Elkana who confirmed the attack, said the two suspects have been arrested while investigations are still ongoing.

Elkana said the suspects are his domestic servant and a friend he brought to assist him in carrying out the act.

“We have the two suspects in custody, it’s a domestic incident. One of the perpetrators is his domestic servant, the other is his friend who is an electrician,” Elkana said.

“We have gotten the knife they used to perpetrate the act and recovered the items they stole. Their aim was to steal from the man. They were there to rob.”

Asked about the identity of the suspects, Elkana said he was still preparing his official statement on the incident and would disclose all the details in the statement.

The development comes one year after Sunday Ani, a Togolese cook, confessed killing Ope Bademosi, chairman of Credit Switch Technology, at his residence, still in Ikoyi, Lagos.