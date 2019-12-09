Coalition of civil society organizations in Nigeria has issued a 14- day ultimatum to the Federal Government demanding the release of the convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore.

This ultimatum follows the invasion of the Federal High Court in Abuja by the Department of State Service (DSS) operatives who rearrested Sowore.

The groups at a news conference in Abuja on Monday also demanding the release of all illegally detained by the DSS as well as other security agencies.

According to the group, the Federal Government should ensure that officials of the DSS who invaded the court premises be prosecuted, else there would be a nationwide protest at every National Human Rights Commission Office across the country.

Executive Director of the civil group, Enough is Enough, Yemi Ademolekun also at the news conference told journalists that the group’s demands include a call on President Muhammadu Buhari to hold a national broadcast and address citizens on the direction of his administration.

The civil rights movements include the Centre for Democracy and Development; Occupy Nigeria; Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Transition Monitoring Group, Enough is Enough, among others.