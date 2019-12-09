Award-winning Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello has been thrown into mourning, as she loses her dad, Concise News reports.

Akindele announced the passing on of her dad on Instagram platform in the early hours of Monday, December 9.

She however, did not state the details of the cause of his death.

“Dad!!! May your soul Rest In Peace!! I tried Dad! I did!! We love you but God knows best!!! #iwishicanturnbackthehandsoftime,” she wrote.

