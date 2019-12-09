American singer and song writer, Taylor swift has for the second time in five years topped the Forbes list of highest-paid musicians.

Swift topped the list with 2019 earnings of $185 million, followed by Kanye West with $150 million.

The songstress earned $185 million after her new record deal, a bevy of endorsements and the tail end of her most recent tour, landing in the top spot on the Forbes list of Highest-Earning Musicians.

According to Forbes, the ranking is determine through income from touring, music and outside business ventures with the help of Pollstar, Nielsen Music and interviews with industry insiders including many of the stars themselves.

“Our list measures pretax earnings and does not deduct fees for agents, managers or lawyers. The ranking once again highlights an unfortunate reality of the music business: just ten women out of 40 names, only a marginal improvement over last year’s one-in-five ratio, while 15 people of color made the list, though five of them in the top ten.”

See full list below