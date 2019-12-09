Even though American superstar, Cardi B‘s visit to Africa for the first time was a huge success, there were lots of controversies that occurred during her short stay in Nigeria and Ghana.

Concise News reports that Cardi B stormed Nigeria’s commercial centre, Lagos, on Thursday, December 5, for Livespot X Festival which held on Saturday after which she headed for Ghana.

It is no doubt that the rapper had unforgettable moments in Nigeria, ranging from her jollof rice with fish meal, her visit to a strip club, orphanage home, and the memorable musical performance at the Livespot X festival, among others.

Despite the fact that her arrival in the West African part brought much excitement to her fans, some dramas occurred which eventually got to social media streets.

Twitter Debate On Nigeria Vs Ghana

Even though a topic like this has had tendencies of springing up on Twitter, no one would have ever thought it would be resurrected due to Cardi B’s visit to Ghana and Nigeria.

The “Be Careful” crooner obviously had a nice time in Nigeria, as she shared most of those moments on her Instagram handle.

But from reports, the reverse was the case during her visit to Ghana and this has brought about a lot of debate as to which country is better between the duo in terms infrastructure, music talents, education, composure, among others.

Makinwa Slams Nigerians Praising Cardi B

Earlier, popular media mogul, Toke Makinwa attacked Instagram users who praised the American rapper, Cardi B over the same things they “shade” Nigerian celebrities for.

”These are the issues… Nigerians, Cardi B is so real, I stan,” she wrote. “Your own celebs living their lives like her. Such a disgrace! Morally corrupt bad role model so plastic so crass so unintelligent so razz so loud.”

While reacting to Makinwa’s comment , actor, Yomi Black “dragged” the OAP and dared her to reveal how she can afford her lifestyle, while stating that Cardi B never denies being a stripper.

Responding, Makinwa described Yomi as an “ungrateful fool,” claiming that the actor had certain times begged her for money and also refuses to pay for services.

Ghanaian celebrities Accuse Cardi B Of Snubbing them Celebrities in Ghana alleged that the rapper snubbed them, as she did not show up at the meet-and-greet with some of them. Cardi, however, took to her Instagram handle to clarify the issue and said she had a running stomach as it was never her intention to snub them. “My stomach is messed up. Bitch, I have some m**derf**ker diarrhea. Don’t know what the f**k I ate, what I drank, my stomach is messed up,” she said.

A comedian and broadcaster had also taken to her Instagram page to slam Cardi B, saying she will not wait for four hours for Jesus and won’t do that for cardi B.

Interrupted Power Supply During Cardi B’s Performance In Ghana

The rapper took to Instagram to lament the interrupted power supply during her performance in Ghana.

“I was not comfortable performing in Ghana last night,” she said, “Stage lights went off.”

Ghanaian Celebrities Attacked For Behaving Naive Towards Cardi B

An Instagram user took to her handle to blast Ghanaian celebrities on the claims that they behaved naively on sighting Cardi B.

According to the lady, the celebrities disgraced Ghanaian unlike Nigerian celebrities who comported themselves during the rapper’s visit.

“Ghanaian celebrities keep disgracing us,” the lady claimed. “See how Nigerian celebrities composed themselves.”

Also, the lady revealed that Cardi B walked up to Tiwa savage to take her pictures and it was not the contrary.