Nigerians React As Buhari Replaces Babatunde Fowler As FIRS Chairman
Babatunde Fowler (Image courtesy: FIRS)

The tenure of Babatunde Fowler as the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) ended today, with President Buhari appointing Muhammad M. Nami to replace the Lagos-born tax administrator.

A statement by the Presidency said that Fowler, whose tenure expired today 9 December, is expected to hand over to the most senior director on the board, who will take charge, pending the Senate confirmation of the new board.

Advertise With Us

This development has already generated many comments from Nigerians on Twitter.

Below are some comments collated by Concise News.

 