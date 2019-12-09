The tenure of Babatunde Fowler as the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) ended today, with President Buhari appointing Muhammad M. Nami to replace the Lagos-born tax administrator.

A statement by the Presidency said that Fowler, whose tenure expired today 9 December, is expected to hand over to the most senior director on the board, who will take charge, pending the Senate confirmation of the new board.

This development has already generated many comments from Nigerians on Twitter.

Below are some comments collated by Concise News.

Gradually those that have refused to learn will eventually learn. Orji kalu just learned. A number of them have also learned and still learning. Fowler removed for Muhammad Buha….sorry Muhammad Nami. Onnoghen removed for Muhammad Buha….Sorry Muhammad Tanko. 👀we dey watch https://t.co/rhs1J5gAk5 — Ogbeleje Chike (jnr) (@ogbelejechikej1) December 9, 2019

I’m glad to hear Fowler wasn’t appointed for second term. As a Tax professional in the past 5 years, anyone but Fowler is potentially a good choice. Fowler brought so much disrepute and disorganization to FIRS. Those in Tax practice know this but everyone is afraid to say it. — Oluseun (@akin_oluseun) December 9, 2019

With Fowler gone as FIRS boss….

Not like Fowler achieved anything anyways……(also not like anyone in this admin achieved anything since 2015 anyways). Seems the Lion of BOURDILLON still hasnt gotten the Memo yet…😂 — The Kingmaker🦉 (@SmithVinci) December 9, 2019

Now that Fowler's tenure has expired, propagandists would say Tinubu is in trouble…

Jagaban just dey always give una something to talk about… — Omo Baba Easy (@IamJibbish) December 9, 2019

Fowler was remarkably fraudulent thoughout his tenure. He was constantly churning out fake figures and stats while his performance in reality is nothing compared with the Jonathan Era with all the corruption. Simply convert his earnings to US Dollar to know his actual performance — Isaiah Robbins (@IsaiahRobbinz) December 9, 2019

Fowler did his best, by cooking figures for election that abba kyari quickly called him out on after elections?? Same Fowler? — Uncle Uzor. (@kelecie) December 9, 2019

Firs: Buhari sacks Fowler and replaces him with one Muhammed Nami yet another ABU alumnus (na juju?). Buhari's govt is a govt of the North supported by dumb ass southern Mumu's but is strictly for the benefit for the North. Having sense is no longer optional. — Babasola Kuti (@RealSolaKuti) December 9, 2019

Fowler of FIRS has been axed, replaced by Muhammad M. Nami — Garba Shehu Quick Google search on Muhammad M. Nami, turned out nothing, empty, so he is unknown in any professional circle b4 now! Another affidavit? I wonder what cud b going on in Tinubu’s mind right this minute🤔 — 🇳🇬 NEFERTITI – (The beautiful one has come)🇺🇸 (@firstladyship) December 9, 2019

Fowler removed, Muhammad Nami incharge of FIRS now. It was always going to happen the moment the memo leaked. What does this portend for 2023? Thoughts? #BetterNigeria — #BetterNigeria (@BetterNG) December 9, 2019

Babatunde Fowler can rest now, he is 63yrs old.. Joined the LASG govt in 2004. That is over 15yrs of pubic service at various levels. He has served this country well. Congratulations, Sir. — Olatunji #FreeLeahsharibu (@heymode) December 9, 2019

The real motive behind the Babatunde Fowler's sponsored Ad on NTA have been exposed. Sending humanitarian aid to IDPs in the North East for them to sing his praise on camera couldn't even endear him to the northern elite at Aso Rock — 'Émeka #FreeSowore (@EmekaTweets) December 9, 2019