Popular entertainer, Charles Oputa better known as Charley Boy has bragged about his expertise in smoking weed, saying he is a better smoker than late Fela Kuti and Naira Marley.

He stated this on his Instagram handle where he recounted his first experience and how he got introduced into smoking by his cousin.

According to the ‘Our Mumu Don Go’ convener , he has been smoking weed for the past 55 years and it is a tremendous blessing to him.

Charley Boy said: “Fela no smoke igbo pass me Naira Marley na apprentice for weed. The first time I smoked weewee(cannabis) was during the Biafran war 1968 in my village Oguta.

“It was introduced to me by one of my naughty cousin’s. That day sha, I been think say I go die. The paranoia wey cease me no be here.

“Na so only me start prayers inside myself by myself for myself. Bob Marley Talk say, “When you smoke herb, it reveals you to yourself.

“Dat day from the outside of myself na so I begin look de inside of myself. Nothing wey no enter my mind that day. I come dey wonder. So na like dis man go just take craze or die.

“Quick, quick, I don turn prayer warrior be dat. I come dey promise God many tins 🤣say, if hm fit prevent dis madness wey wan befall me I no go ever near Indian hemp again……….for where!!!

“Since I’ve been in the world I’ve been smoking marijuana for about 55years now, and I think it’s a tremendous blessing🙏

Stating that he tried other drugs too, Charley Boy said “I stuck to my Indian hemp because I became a master in controlling my high and making it work for me.

I started smoking Igbo before Fela, Infact Baba Fela no smoke reach me, the only difference be say, He advertised it a lot, I just kept mine under wraps for a very very long time.

“Smoking weed always made me feel more creative, more probing, and more easy with myself. I always felt happy and free. Empowered and relaxed almost as cool as Ice😎

“Aside from these positive impacts on my medulaoblangarta, cannabis has also helped heal my body in a way none of you can imagine.

“I have used marijuana to help treat some joint pains I have, it has also helped me to deal with my depression and anxiety. Sometimes I have used it to regain my appetite loss.

“I have always loved marijuana. It has been from time to time a source of joy and comfort to me for many years. And I still think of it as a basic staple of life, along with my vegetables, fruits supplements etc etc.

“Remember I was once a vegetarian. Most importantly I have discovered how to slow down my aging process by a concoction I discovered in my private lab many years ago.

The mixture of Indian hemp with some other secret grass has drastically