Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola told his players to take the positives following their 2-1 loss to Manchester United in a Premier League tie, Saturday.

Concise News understands that the defeat left City 14 points adrift of league leaders Liverpool.

And following the loss to United, the club’s midfielder Rodri, said the Spaniard did not blast the players.

“The manager always takes the good points,” Rodri told Metro UK. “He tried to lift our heads up. It is a tough moment for the team, but we have to keep fighting.

“We have other cups, other goals which are interesting and very good, so we need to keep fighting and of course recover people because we have lots of problems with injuries – it’s been tough at the beginning of the season.”

Manchester City will take on Arsenal in their Premier League showdown at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.