Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho has hailed his teammates following Leicester City’s 1-4 win over Aston Villa in a Premier League tie, Sunday.

Concise News understands that the out-of-favour Super Eagles forward scored as the Foxes bagged their eighth win in a row.

English striker Jamie Vardy scored a brace with Jonny Evans netting once as the former Premier League winners took all three points at the Villa Park.

Iheanacho who scored the winner for Brendan Rogers’ side last week against relegation-threatened Everton, took to his Twitter handle to commend the team for the victory.

“Fantastic performance from the team,” the 2013 U-17 World Cup winner tweeted. “Happy to get another goal and assist. 8 wins in a row that’s it.”

Fantastic performance from the team. Happy to get another goal and assist. 8 wins in a row that’s it 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/EC3RiP2FoQ — Kelechi Iheanacho (@67Kelechi) December 8, 2019

Also, his teammate and compatriot Wilfred Ndidi described the win over Villa as “well deserved,” thanking the fans for their support.

“Well deserved 3 points away from home, ” he wrote. “What a team !!!💪🏾Thank you to the travelling fans 💙.”