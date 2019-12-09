Award-winning Afropop singer Davido has revealed that he was working on a record with late America rapper Juice Wrld.

Concise News reports that the Chicago-born rapper died on Sunday at the age of 21, US media reported.

The rising artiste, whose real name was Jarad A. Higgins, suffered a medical emergency at Midway International Airport, the Chicago Sun Times reported, citing local officials.

Reacting to the death of Wrld, Davido shared a screen shot of their last chat revealing when the record would be released.

He wrote, “D**n bro, we just about to drop this record!! RIP @JuiceWurld999.”