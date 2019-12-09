Award-winning Afropop singer Davido has revealed that he was working on a record with late America rapper Juice Wrld.
Concise News reports that the Chicago-born rapper died on Sunday at the age of 21, US media reported.
The rising artiste, whose real name was Jarad A. Higgins, suffered a medical emergency at Midway International Airport, the Chicago Sun Times reported, citing local officials.
Reacting to the death of Wrld, Davido shared a screen shot of their last chat revealing when the record would be released.
He wrote, “D**n bro, we just about to drop this record!! RIP @JuiceWurld999.”
So OBO is about to fuck shit up with juice wurld b4 he pass out 😴 @iam_Davido pic.twitter.com/0FaaWjg1t6
— Wisdom Mojekwu (@MojekwuWisdom) December 8, 2019