Controversial rapper CDQ Olowo has dropped a bombshell as he reveals that singer, Mo’Cheddah would have been the sexiest female artiste if she was not sleeping around.

Concise News reports that CDQ made this known in a tweet on Sunday, December 8.

Even though the rapper didn’t say it directly, his statement could be easily decoded.

According to CDQ afrobeat queen, Tiwa Savage remains the sexiest female artiste Nigeria has ever produced.

CDQ said: “Omo forget Tiwa Savage still remain the most sexy artist Nigeria ever produced would have been Mo’cheddah that year but oko (manhood) tibpoju mami loor, just thinking out loud.”

After much backlashes from followers, the rapper said he had his right to say whatever he likes.

He said “Freedom of speech.”