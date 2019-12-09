The leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has debunked rumours that Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe is sponsoring his group, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the pro-Biafra leader said this on Sunday during a live broadcast on Radio Biafra.

Senator Abaribe and two others stood as sureties for Kanu to be granted bail on health grounds by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on April 25, 2017.

Justice Binta Nyako, who presided over the case, granted the pro-Biafra leader bail on health grounds, after part of the charges filed against him and three others – were struck out by the court.

While ruling on the bail application, Justice Nyako banned Kanu from speaking with the press and taking part in any rally or joining a crowd of over 10 persons.

During the live broadcast, Kanu had also condemned the treatment meted out to the Convener of the Revolution Now movement Omoyele Sowore by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Also, he said Abaribe had never given a dime to the pro-Biafra group but that he loves him (Abaribe) as he speaks the truth always.

He denied reports that IPOB gets backing from some leaders in the South-East region, also.

“Have you seen anybody tough Abaribe?” he asked. “Tough him and you will see. Abaribe has not given IPOB one dime but the man speaks the truth, that is why I love Abaribe.”