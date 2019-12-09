Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Reveals Real Reason For Sowore's Ordeal With DSS

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has said that Omoyele Sowore, the convener of #RevolutionNow Movement is being maltreated by the Department of State Services (DSS) because of the meeting he had with him.

Kanu stated this during a live broadcast on Radio Biafra on Sunday, December 8, where he spoke on Sowore’s struggle with officials of the DSS and the abuse of human rights in Nigeria.

Sowore, who contested in the Nigerian Presidential election in February as candidate of the African Action Congress had met with Kanu in New York, United States, to strategize on what they describe as “injustice in Nigeria.”

Concise News had earlier reported that the DSS released Sowore on Thursday night after spending 125 days in detention.

The activist’s release followed a court ruling ordering his release by the DSS in 24 hours time.

However, the secret police re-arrested Sowore on Friday in the premises of the Federal High court in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital and reportedly took the activist to the DSS headquarters.

Kanu, who had earlier reacted to Sowore’s rearrest in a tweet, on Sunday held a live broadcast, where he condemned the act and also called for his release.

In the broadcast, the IPOB leader alleged that the President Muhammadu Buhari led Nigerian government is not interested in Sowore but is only using former presidential hopeful to get close to him (Kanu).

“The only reason Sowore is in prison is because he had a meeting with me. They are not fighting Sowore. They are fighting me.”

Kanu’s IPOB has been at the forefront of the agitation for a republic of Biafra as they seek secession from Nigeria. The Buhari led Federal Government has since proscribed the group.