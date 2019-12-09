Benue's Ortom Reacts To Evang. Bonnke's Demise

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom says the death of popular evangelist, Reinhard Bonnke is a big blow to christendom and the entire world, Concise News reports.

In a statement on Saturday by Terve Akase, his Chief Press Secretary, Governor Ortom describes evangelist Bonnke as a true man of God whose works of preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ touched lives in many positive ways.

He says Bonnke’s crusades in Benue State which he often used his personal funds to stage drew thousands of people closer to God and stamped the message of the Lord Jesus on their hearts.

The Governor states that evangelist Bonnke impacted on millions of people across the globe through his crusades, writings, teaching and works of charity.

Governor Ortom consoles the Bonnke family and prays God to grant his soul eternal rest.

Benue: ICPC Arraigns Ortom’s Aide Over Alleged N4.7b Contract Scam

In related news, Stephen Amase, the principal private secretary to Governor Ortom, and a former Commissioner for Works, Manger T Emmanuel, have been arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) over alleged N4.7billion fraud.

The ICPC said the suspects were charged before Justice S.O Itodo of the Benue State High Court in Makurdi.

A statement by the ICPC Spokesperson, Mrs Rasheedat Okoduwa, says: “The suspects were arraigned for conferring unfair advantage upon themselves and for holding indirect private interests in a contract valued at N4,766,858,449.63.” The offence which was committed in March 2016 contravenes Sections 12 and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The statement said that Amase used his position as Ortom’s principal private secretary, “to secure the N4,766,858,445.63 contract to Tongyi New International Construction Limited from the government he is serving, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.”

It quoted the ICPC Prosecution Counsel, G. O Iwuagwu, as telling the court that Emmanuel conspired with Amase to award the contract by misleading the State Tenders Board and State Executive Council.

The counts were read and the accused persons pleaded not guilty.

The Defence counsel, C. A. K. Asheka (SAN), made application for their bail, which was not opposed by the prosecution counsel.