As Shiloh 2019 Ends, Bishop Oyedepo Releases Prophetic Instruction

As the 2019 edition of Winners’ Chapel Shiloh came to an end on Sunday December 8th, the presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel, David Oyedepo has unleashed a ‘prophetic instruction’.

Concise News reports that the 6-day programme themed ‘Breaking Limits’, was massively followed in Nigeria.

In his instruction updated on the official page for the Outreach Arm of his Liberation Ministry, Bishop Oyedepo stated: “You are to strike the door of your house, and other points of contact (for your business, family, etc.) with your prophetic mantle, thereby welcoming yourself into the world of no limits.”

You Are Not Doing Well, Oyedepo Tells Buhari

Meanwhile, Bishop Oyedepo at Shiloh told President Muhammadu Buhari that he is “not doing well”.

“Now they are looking for hate speech, they are not looking for hate act. Which one is worse, hate speech or hate act? See somebody and cut his head then you are free, then say to somebody you are stupid then you die. Can you imagine that? It’s a stone-age mentality. But I think we are free from it now.

“There is nothing wrong in trying to make attempt. You think we are all dummies? What education do you have? Where did you get it from? You bamboozle everybody. You are not doing well you are not doing well, they must tell you that you are not doing well, what’s your problem?” he asked rhetorically.

The cleric continued, “hear me, please hear me”, he then asked the congregation, “is this government doing well?” To which they all replied in chorus “no”.