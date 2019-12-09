President of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Suleman Johnson has paid tribute to late preacher, Reinhard Bonnke, highlighting how the American-German evangelist ‘affected’ his life.

Concise News reports that Bonnke died on December 7, 2019, surrounded by his family according to a statement signed by his wife.

Bonnke had announced on his official Facebook page in November 2019 that he had undergone femur surgery and needed time to “learn how to walk again”.

Fellow preacher, Apostle Suleman joined the rest of the world on Saturday in mourning Bonnke.

He wrote on his verified Twitter handle: “You affected me so much with your radical passion for evangelism..you finished your assignment and in your lifetime handed over to your successor..rest in peace EVANGELIST REINHARD BONNKE..may we also finish well..goodnight sir..”

Earlier, the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari described Bonnke’s demise as a great loss to Nigeria, Africa and the entire world.

The president’s condolence message was contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday.

President Buhari condoled with the government and people of Germany, family and friends of the great preacher and teacher of the Bible, and all his co-labourers in the vineyard.

He prayed that the Lord would comfort all those that mourn him.

Buhari said that Bonnke’s crusades in Nigeria, across Africa and the globe strongly accentuated the message of Jesus Christ.

The Nigerian leader added that Bonnke’s vision and zeal for the salvation of souls helped the world in understanding the power of love and kindness.

The president prayed that the Almighty God would accept the soul of the departed preacher.

He hoped that Bonnke’s legendary contributions to the body of Christ in teaching and writing would be remembered by posterity.