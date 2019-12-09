A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Osita Okechukwu has called on the ruling party to zone the presidential seat to the Southeast.

Concise News understands that Okechukwu, who doubles as the Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), also called on the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to tow the same line in 2023.

The VON DG said this on Sunday in Enugu, Enugu State, as he spoke with the press, claiming that if both parties picked presidential candidates from the southeast, it would end the “prevalent gun-box democracy” and return “ballot box democracy” to Nigeria.

According to him, the adoption of Igbo candidates for the 2023 presidency is a sure way for peace.

“I have tremendous respect for His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, our national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, especially Tinubu, who more than anybody contributed the critical supplement to President Buhari’s 12 million vote-bank in 2015 which led us to victory,” Okechukwu said.

“I also salute other prominent Nigerians who are angling to be president in 2023. However, Nigeria, our fatherland is bigger than any of us and her unity is of paramount importance.”

This is as he noted that “The Falae/Obasanjo model was founded in 1999, on equity, natural justice, and good conscience, with the sole objective of a harmonious and peaceful country

“We may recall that in 1999, two Yorubas were fielded by national consensus under PDP and AD/APP alliance. That was the genesis of rotation of president between North and South.

“The destination was peace, unity, equity and good conscience. We need that now more than ever, especially now that Mr President had denounced those fifth columnists who bandied 3rd Term.

“Igbo presidency is the recipe to create sense of belonging and save Nigeria’s threatened democracy.”