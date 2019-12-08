Following Anthony Joshua‘s victory over Andy Ruiz Jr. in a heavyweight boxing match on Saturday, people from around the world have been reacting to the Nigerian-Born British boxer’s latest feat.

Concise News reports that ‘AJ’ won by unanimous decision in Saudi Arabia in his rematch with American-Mexican opponent, Ruiz Jr.

Few months ago, Ruiz had knocked Joshua out in the US, but Joshua took his revenge in their second clash.

See some reactions below:

Congratulations ANTHONY JOSHUA 🏆 — Olamide Adedeji (@olamide_YBNL) December 7, 2019

Congratulations Nigeria. Our son Anthony Joshua is once again the heavyweight champion of the world 🇳🇬#RuizJoshua2 pic.twitter.com/HHqEIMk5EK — Obinna Nwosu (@obi_Nwosu) December 7, 2019

Anthony Joshua wins back all his belts! He’s the heavyweight champion of the world again! 💪🇳🇬#RuizJoshua2 #JoshuaRuiz2 pic.twitter.com/MwDm4giA7R — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) December 7, 2019

Anthony Joshua did what he had to do: win his belts back! #RuizJoshua2 — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) December 7, 2019

Fight goes the distance. Wonderful showing from Anthony Joshua. For the most part, he was quick, agile and used his length to his advantage. He will win via decision. Safe to say, the extra weight did Ruiz no favors. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 7, 2019

Congratulations Anthony Joshua!!! He learnt the hard lesson from the first fight. He underrated Ruiz in the first fight, it wasn’t fixed, that was obvious tonight. Ruiz was a big test for Joshua’s career, good to see him back on his feet. — Adepoju Tobi Samuel (@OgaNlaMedia) December 7, 2019

Boxing masterclass from @anthonyfjoshua tonight – showing tremendous character as well as sublime skill. Come on AJ! 👊👊 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 7, 2019