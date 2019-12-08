The wife of the convener of #RevolutionNow Movement, Opeyemi Sowore, has raised alarm over threat to her husband’s life, urging the US government to intervene.

Concise News reported that the Department of State Services (DSS) re-arrested Sowore during his trial in an Abuja Federal High Court on Friday just less than a day after it released him on bail.

However, addressing a press briefing in the US over the weekend, Opeyemi said that Sowore’s re-arrest was a show of lawlessness and a gross disregard for the rule of law.

She said: “After over 125 days of my husband being in detention illegally, he was finally set free.

“He got to speak to myself and the children. For the first time, we got to see his eyes when we spoke to him.

“I haven’t told them yet that he was rearrested. I was truly shaken to my core what I witnessed this morning. I was woken up by 4 a.m. what I call truly outrageous and a gross disregard for the rule of law.

“My husband was strangled and forcefully removed from the courtroom. The judge had to run and hide for her own safety. How do I tell my children who, after 125 days, have for the very first time spoken to their dad and seen his face that he is again in detention and he may not be coming home for Christmas? How do they understand this? Where do they go from here?”

“My 10-year-old (son), one of the things he wants for Christmas is for his dad to be home for Christmas. Christmas is only a few days away. What do I tell him when I leave here and get home?

“I’m truly afraid for his life and at this point, I believe the only way to bring him home is with the help of the United States.”

US Reacts As DSS Re-Arrests Sowore

The US State Department has condemned the re-arrest of activist Omoyele Sowore by the Department of State Services (DSS) last week.

The development has sparked condemnation from many quarters with the US State Department admitting that it is concerned about the development.

In a tweet on its handle, the agency said: “We are deeply concerned that #Sowore has been re-detained in #Nigeria, shortly after a court ordered he be released on bail.

“Respect for rule of law, judicial independence, political and media freedom, and due process are key tenets of #democracy.”