Super Eagles star Joe Aribo has admitted that wearing the team’s No 10 jersey is a challenging task due to the calibre of persons that have won it.

Concise News reports that Aribo who plays for Glasgow Rangers made his debut for the Super Eagles in September during a 2-2 draw with Ukraine.

The player, has, however, admitted that wearing the NO. 10 jersey worn by the likes of Jay-Jay Okocha and Mikel Obi for the team is a huge burden.

“It’s a big challenge to take the number 10 jersey and it’s a challenge I’m willing to take and I intend to do what they (Mikel and Okocha) as number 10 have done in the past,” he said.

“I just want to be able to show what I can do in a game.”

The Nigerian international scored as the Eagles grabbed a 1-1 draw with five-time World Cup winners Brazil in a friendly in October.