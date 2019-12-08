uk football pools fixtures games matches results 2019 week 23 draws sure banker fixed odd coupons information weekend
This is the advance pool fixtures, EKO, LKO and panel as well as the classified results, and draws for week 23 UK football pool 2019.

Week 23 Football Pool, Coupon Information 2019

Below is the latest coupon information for week 23 2019 football pool:

LKO: 7

EKO: 10

Void: 13

Sunday matches: 1, 5, 8, 45, 47

Week 23 UK Football Pool Fixtures, Results, Draws, EKO, LKO, Panel

These are the UK football pool fixtures, EKO, LKO and panel games for all matches played this weekend:

# Advance Coupon Fixtures Result Status
1 Arsenal         Man City Sunday
2 Burnley         Newcastle
3 Chelsea         Bournemouth
4 Leicester         Norwich
5 Man Utd.         Everton Sunday
6 Sheff Utd.         Aston V.
7 Southampton         West Ham LKO
8 Wolves         Tottenham Sunday
9 Barnsley         Q.P.R.
10 Birmingham         West Brom EKO
11 Brentford         Fulham
12 Bristol C.         Blackburn
13 Charlton         Hull Void
14 Derby         Millwall
15 Leeds         Cardiff
16 Nott’m For.         Sheff Wed.
17 Preston         Luton
18 Stoke         Reading
19 Swansea         Middlesboro
20 Wigan         Huddersfield
21 Accrington         Portsmouth
22 Wimbledon         Doncaster
23 Fleetwood         Gillingham
24 Ipswich         Bristol R.
25 Lincoln         Tranmere
26 Milton K.D.         Oxford Utd.
27 Peterboro         Bolton
28 Shrewsbury         Coventry
29 Southend         Rotherham
30 Sunderland         Blackpool
31 Wycombe         Burton A.
32 Carlisle         Grimsby
33 Cheltenham         Cambridge U.
34 Crawley         Port Vale
35 Crewe         Mansfield
36 Leyton O.         Bradford C.
37 Newport Co.         Stevenage
38 Northampton         Forest G.
39 Plymouth         Morecambe
40 Salford C.         Exeter
41 Scunthorpe         Colchester
42 Swindon         Oldham
43 Walsall         Macclesfield
44 Aberdeen         Hamilton
45 Celtic         Hibernian Sunday
46 Hearts         St Johnstone
47 Motherwell         Rangers Sunday
48 Ross County         Kilmarnock
49 St Mirren         Livingston