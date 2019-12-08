A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Ade Adedeji has called on the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Justice Abubakar Malami to condemn the re-arrest of activist Omoyele Sowore.

Concise News understands that Sowore was re-arrested by officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) in a courtroom in Abuja on Friday, less than a day after he was released.

While reacting to the incident, Adedeji called on the AGF Justice Malami to met with the Chief Justice of Nigeria and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to condemn the invasion.

“There’s urgent need for the Attorney-General of the Federation and the President of NBA to have a joint press conference and condemn in unequivocal terms the trend of undermining the integrity of court by invading courtrooms with arms , forcibly arresting, intimidating and harassing citizens and generally abusing the rule of law through disobedience of order of court,” Adedeji told The Nation.

“It is equally imperative that all heads of the arms of government the President, the CJN and the Senate President should immediately come together to sincerely work out modalities to stem the tide.

“We are living in perilous times but must be encouraged to have the audacity of hope that things will change.”