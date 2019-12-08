The woman leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State who was burnt alive, Salome Abuh, has been buried amid tears in her village on Saturday.

Concise News had reported that the PDP chieftain in Wada Aro, Ochadamu Ward in Ofu Local Government of the state was roasted alive during the November 16 governorship election, when political thugs barricaded her house, doused it with petrol and set it ablaze. during the November 16 elections in the state.

However, three weeks after the sad incident, the slain women leader was buried in her village, Aji-Obala in Ofu Local Government Area of the state.

The interment held on Saturday amid tears and agony from the victim’s husband, children, friends, and political associates among other sympathisers.

Dignitaries who attended the funeral included the PDP governorship candidate in Kogi, Musa Wada, his running mate, Samuel Aro, and other PDP chieftains in the state.

Abuh’s killing sparked outrage in the country while President Muhammadu Buhari ordered all security agencies involved in the investigation to do a thorough and expeditious job.

In a statement issued by his Media Aide, Femi Adesina, President Buhari said the evildoers of the act must be brought to justice irrespective of whatever allegiances they hold.

President Buhari expressed outrage at the gruesome murder, while also decrying whatever reason could spur anyone to take the life of another human being, particularly a woman.

He charged all security agencies involved in the investigation to do a thorough and expeditious job on the matter so that justice could be served without fear or favour.

The statement read: “We must learn to behave decently, whether during elections or at other times. No life should be taken wantonly under any guise, and the fact that this reprehensible act occurred two days after voting shows primitive behavior, which should not be accepted in a decent society.”

He also sympathised with the family of the deceased, adding that the treatment visited on the her was pure criminality and bestiality that has gone out of the realm of politics.