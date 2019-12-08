The Nigerian Senate has said that it does not have a reason to declare the seat of the senator representing Abia North in the National Assembly, Orji Uzor Kalu, vacant because of his conviction.

Spokesman of the Red Chamber, Senator Godiya Akwashiki, made this known to reporters on Saturday in Abuja.

Concise News had reported that Justice Mohammed Idris convicted ex-governor of Abia State on 39 counts of N7.2 billion fraud and money laundering preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

According to Akwashiki, the constitution does not say that the seat of a lawmaker should be declared vacant because he is facing prosecution.

The Senate spokesman, however, said the convict still has an opportunity to appeal the case.

He said: “The Senate has no reason to declare his seat vacant. This is not the first time that such a thing would happen.

“There is no provision in the constitution that says the seat of any senator facing prosecution or convicted at a lower court should be declared vacant. He still has the opportunity to appeal the case.

“Even the tenure of a former governor Joshua Dariye, who has been in prison for some time now, ran its course until the end of the 8th National Assembly. Nobody declared his seat vacant.

“The senate president cannot declare the seat of Kalu vacant. It is against the law. Tell those who are canvassing such things that there is nothing like that, it is a non-issue.”

When asked if Kalu will keep receiving salaries and allowances, the senate spokesman said the national assembly bureaucracy “determines the payment of senators based on the template from the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Allocation Commission.”