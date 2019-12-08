The Presidency has said the Department of State Services (DSS) does not need permission from Muhammadu Buhari to carry out its duties.

Concise News reported that the Presidency said this in a reaction to the DSS re-arrest of activist Omoyele Sowore in a courtroom last week.

According to the Presidency, it said the DSS which is under the office of Buhari, does not need the Nigerian leader’s permission to carry out its duties.

“The DSS does not necessarily need the permission of the Presidency in all cases to carry out its essential responsibilities that are laid down in the Nigerian Constitution – which was the foundation for the restoration of democracy in our country in 1999,” the statement noted.

“However, it should not surprise anyone who has followed his actions and words that Sowore is a person of interest to the DSS.

“Sowore called for a revolution to overthrow the democratically elected government of Nigeria.

“He did so on television, and from a privileged position as the owner of a widely-read digital newspaper run from the United States of America.

“He founded an organisation, Revolution Now, to launch, in their own words, “Days of Rage,” with the publicised purpose of fomenting mass civil unrest and the elected administration’s overthrow.

“No government will allow anybody to openly call for destabilization in the country and do nothing.

“Mr. Sowore is no ordinary citizen expressing his views freely on social media and the internet.”

The statement added that “Nigeria’s democracy was a long time in the making and was achieved after decades of often harsh, military-led overthrows of government: the kind of situation Sowore was advocating.

“To believe in and desire armed revolution is not normal amongst ‘human rights activists,’ as Sowore has been incorrectly described.

“Again, it is no surprise that he should be a person of interest to the DSS. Nigeria is already dealing with an insurgency that has left millions of people displaced and desperate in the northeastern region of our country.

“The Boko Haram militants, who are behind the violence, also fancy themselves to be fighting for some sort of revolution.”