American-Mexican boxer, Andy Ruiz Jr. has acceded that he gained too much weight ahead of his heavyweight title rematch with Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Concise News recalls that Ruiz shocked the world by scoring a seventh round knockout win over Joshua to claim the WBA (super), WBF, IBO and IBF titles in their first encounter in June at Madison Square Garden, USA. Six months later, at the weigh-ins ahead of the rematch, Ruiz tipped the scales at a whopping 283 pounds.

The world has witnessed our ambition as hosts. A new chapter has been written. Another awaits. Congratulations to Anthony Joshua and Hardluck to Andy Ruiz. A massive thank you to the fans, the media and everyone who contributed in this historic night. #bepartofhistory pic.twitter.com/BicWRW1JpF — عبدالعزيز بن تركي الفيصل (@AbdulazizTF) December 7, 2019

In the clash, Joshua put on an improved boxing performance, proving superior to Ruiz to win a one-sided unanimous decision with scores of 118-108, 118-108 and 119-109.

Speaking after the fight, Ruiz admitted that he had gained too much weight and had not trained like he should have.

“It was his night. I didn’t prepare how I should have,” he said. “I gained too much weight.

“He won, he boxed me around. If we do it a third time, I’m going to be in shape. I thought I was going to be stronger and better, but next fight I’m going to be more well prepared. I don’t want to give any excuses.”

What Klitschko Said After Joshua’s Win

Meanwhile, former heavyweight champion of the world, Wladimir Klitschko has applauded Joshua for reclaiming the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles.

Klitschko, who had predicted a win for the Brit, took to his known Twitter handle to celebrate him.

“Attaboy keep on punching!” he tweeted.