Anthony Joshua Vs Ruiz Jr: What Klitschko Said After Briton's Win
Joshua overcame Ruiz in unanimous decision in Saudi Arabia to reclaim his heavyweight titles he lost in June (image courtesy: NICK POTTS/PA WIRE)

Anthony Joshua on Saturday night won by a unanimous decision (118-110, 118-110, 119-109) to win the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight world titles against Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia.

Concise News reports that six months after a stunning knockout loss, the Nigerian-Born British boxer used his size and feet to regain control of the heavyweight division and put both his career and status as a global boxing superstar back on track.

Advertise With Us

Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs), who came in 11 pounds lighter than his upset loss in June, outboxed Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saturday’s rematch and avoided trouble to regain his titles via a wide unanimous decision.

Photos From Joshua Vs Ruiz Match

Here are some photos from the match between Joshua and Andy Ruiz:

Anthony Joshua vs Ruiz:
Anthony Joshua reclaims heavyweight world titles in Saudi Arabia (image courtesy: Reuters)
Why I Lost To Anthony Joshua, Ruiz Jr. Opens Up
Ruiz blames excessive partying for his loss (Photo: Sport.yahoo.com)
Anthony Joshua Vs Ruiz Jr: What Klitschko Said After Briton's Win
Joshua overcame Ruiz in a unanimous decision in Saudi Arabia to reclaim his heavyweight titles he lost in June (image courtesy: NICK POTTS/PA WIRE)
Fans in Diriyah Arena (image courtesy: NICK POTTS/PA WIRE)
Image courtesy: Getty
Anthony Joshua Vs Ruiz Jr: See What Yahaya Bello Did After Rematch
Image courtesy Getty
Image courtesy Getty
Image courtesy Getty
Anthony Joshua vs Ruiz:
Anthony Joshua vs Ruiz II (Photo: BBC)