Anthony Joshua on Saturday night won by a unanimous decision (118-110, 118-110, 119-109) to win the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight world titles against Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia.

Concise News reports that six months after a stunning knockout loss, the Nigerian-Born British boxer used his size and feet to regain control of the heavyweight division and put both his career and status as a global boxing superstar back on track.

Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs), who came in 11 pounds lighter than his upset loss in June, outboxed Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saturday’s rematch and avoided trouble to regain his titles via a wide unanimous decision.

