Nigerian singer Esegine Allen better known as Orezi was over the weekend involved in an auto crash, Concise News reports.

The accident took placed on Friday on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State as he was in a rush to catch up with a flight to Delta State where he was billed to perform.

“I was seated at the back when it happened and it seems I crash my jaw into the front seat so I lost consciousness and was just bleeding from everywhere,” the singer told Linda Ikeji Blog.

“I still managed to make the flight after I got first aid but I’m fine now.”