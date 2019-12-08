Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Sunday, December 8th, 2019.

Nigeria’s secret police, Department of State Services (DSS), on Saturday said it never invaded a courtroom at the Federal High Court in Abuja to rearrest Omoyele Sowore. The DSS accused supporters of Sowore of spreading false information about the rearrest of the Revolution Now Convener with a view to bringing the security outfit to disrepute. Advertise With Us 2. Sowore: SERAP Writes Trump, Wants US President To Intervene In Activist’s Case The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on Saturday wrote to the United States President Donald Trump to intervene in the Department of State Service (DSS) case against Omoyele Sowore. The letter by the group was brought about by the alleged invasion of courtroom and intimidation of Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu on Friday. 3. Buhari Media Aide Accuses Sowore Of Stage-managing Rearrest In Court The social media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, has said that the attempted rearrest of Revolution Now convener, Omoyele Sowore, by the Department of State Service (DSS) inside a courtroom on Friday was a stage-managed drama. The presidential aide accused Sowore of acting up the drama of being arrested inside the courtroom with his followers in order to blackmail government agents and attract sympathy from members of the public.

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined others around the world to mourn the demise of renowned German Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke, who died at the age of 79 year, on Saturday Buhari described Bonnke’s demise as a great loss to Nigeria, Africa and the entire world.

5. Kogi, Gombe, Rivers Emerge Most Corrupt States In Nigeria Kogi State, with 48 per cent, is the most corrupt state in Nigeria for 2019, according to the latest report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The report titled, ‘The 2nd Corruption Survey Report in Nigeria’ which was released in Abuja on Friday, shows that Gombe follows with 45 per cent; Rivers (43 per cent); and Adamawa (41 per cent).

Bishop David Oyedepo of the Winners’ Chapel has declared that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is not doing well. Speaking at the Shiloh 2019 programme, the cleric, who again condemned the proposed hate speech bill which he described as a stone-age mentality, said the government must be told that it is not doing well.

Nigerian-Born British boxer Anthony Joshua won by unanimous decision (118-110, 118-110, 119-109) the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight world titles against Andy Ruiz Jr. on Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Six months after a stunning knockout loss, Joshua used his size and feet to regain control of the heavyweight division and put both his career and status as a global boxing superstar back on track. 8. Real Reasons I Lost To Anthony Joshua, Ruiz Jr. Opens Up American-Mexican boxer, Andy Ruiz Jr. has acceded that he gained too much weight ahead of his heavyweight title rematch with Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Speaking after the fight, Ruiz admitted that he had gained too much weight and had not trained like he should have. 9. Why Cardi B Loves Nigeria (Video) Popular American rapper Cardi B has praised Nigeria, saying Africa’s most populous country is blessed with everything, including the tourism sector. Cardi B, who is in Africa for the first time, arrived Nigeria’s commercial centre, Lagos, on Thursday, December 5, for Livespot X Festival. 10. Six Movies To Watch In Cinemas During Yuletide It’s yuletide season, a time to be super overwhelmed with all the different options that are out there, and time to build a bond with family and friends. Some of these activities could be indoors or outdoors which could be a time out to the cinemas with families and friends.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website