Nigerian Government To Introduce New Visa Policy

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) said it will introduce a new visa policy for the West African country, Concise News has learned.

This news medium understands that the NIS Comptroller General Muhammad Babandede said this over the weekend at the NIS dinner in Abuja.

According to Babandele, “The e-visa policy will encourage investors to Nigeria thereby generating Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for Nigeria and making Nigeria a most preferred destination through transparency in administration and facilitation of facilities by service.

“I assure you that it will be transparent and we will remove cash payment and ensure no security is compromised. It is a balance between facilitation, transparency and protection of national security.”

He reiterated that “As you are aware, we are a regimented institution. We have done all we can in 2019 by dismissing officers for corruption, absenteeism, reduction of ranks of officers and investigating those who took money from applicants or ordinary Nigerians illegally.

“So having worked tirelessly, we should dedicate a day to commend those who have served well and this would also serve as an example to others so they can follow the part.

“Governance is not about punishing people every day. It is also about rewarding and bridging gaps between officers and men by coming together dining, dancing and rejoicing.”