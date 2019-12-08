A pleasant day to you and welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines on Concise News for today, Sunday December 8th, 2019.

Biafra: Why We Attacked Amaechi In Spain – IPOB

The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has confirmed that its members attacked the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, based on an order from their leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, made this known when asked to react on the attack on the minister, according to TheCable.

Powerful boasts that a similar fate awaits “all corrupt politicians who brought hardship to the people.” Read more here.

Biafra: IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Makes ‘Regretful’ Announcement

Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has announced that his scheduled Saturday live broadcast has been postponed till today, Sunday 8th of December 2019.

While the Abia-born activist did not give any reason for the deferment, it is most likely due to the death of his father.

He writes on his known Twitter handle on Saturday: “I regret to announce that I will not broadcast today as previously advertised. Instead, it will be tomorrow Sunday 8 Dec. 2019 7 pm Biafraland Time. I am sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused and look forward to your company tomorrow night. Thank you.” Read more here.

