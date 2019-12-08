Kogi, Gombe, Rivers Emerge Most Corrupt States In Nigeria

Kogi State, with 48 per cent, is the most corrupt state in Nigeria for 2019, according to the latest report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The report titled, ‘The 2nd Corruption Survey Report in Nigeria’ which was released in Abuja on Friday, shows that Gombe follows with 45 per cent; Rivers (43 per cent); and Adamawa (41 per cent).

Concise News understands that the NBS conducted the survey with the backing of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and other partner international organs.

According to the NBS, data was collected from a total of 33,067 persons in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory through interviews.

The report indicated a slight drop in bribery cases nationwide, noting that the prevalence of bribery was 32.3 per cent in 2016; in 2019, it dropped to 30.2 per cent.

While Kogi is the most corript, Imo is the least corrupt state in Nigeria with 17.6 per cent prevalence, followed closely by Jigawa, Kano and Plateau states.

With regards to zones, the most corrupt geopolitical area is the North-Central, which houses Kogi, while the North-West, which houses President Muhammadu Buhari’s Katsina, recorded the least corruption cases.

Nigerians, according to the report, identified unemployment, insecurity and corruption as the biggest problems of the country, as up to 32 per cent of jobseekers got engaged by paying a bribe.

“The survey contains home-grown data collected from Nigerians by Nigerians and for Nigerians,” the Country Representative of UNODC in Nigeria, Oliver Stople, said.

“The scope of the survey is on petty corruption, not on grand corruption.

“This 2nd survey result is useful in assessing the impact of the measures put in place by ministries, departments and agencies in fighting corruption after the 1st report of 2016. It also gives Nigerians the opportunity to assess and evaluate the impact of the measures.”

Also, the report covered bribery in Africa’s most populous country during elections. The prevalence was 20 per cent, representing one out of five Nigerians taking bribe or a gift to vote.

“All the zones are involved; South-West (19 per cent); South-South (24 per cent); South-East (19 per cent); North-West (23 per cent); North-East (18 per cent); and North-Central (21 per cent),” the report read.