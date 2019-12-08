President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua, as he reclaimed his belts in against Andy Ruiz.

Anthony Joshua won by a unanimous decision (118-110, 118-110, 119-109) to reclaim the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight world titles against Ruiz Jr. on Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

Concise News reports that six months after a stunning knockout loss, Joshua used his size and feet to regain control of the heavyweight division and put both his career and status as a global boxing superstar back on track.

Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs), who came in 11 pounds lighter than his upset loss in June, outboxed Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saturday’s rematch and avoided trouble to regain his titles via a wide unanimous decision.

While reacting to Joshua’s win, Buhari in a statement on Sunday commended Joshua for bringing smiles to millions of Nigerians.

According to him, Joshua’s win in the rematch shows that the downfall of a man is not the end of his life.

“I salute World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Anthony Joshua, on his Saturday night comeback victory over Andy Ruiz Jnr,” Buhari said.

“You have brought joy and celebration to millions of Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora; we are and will continue to be immensely proud of you.

“The downfall of a man is truly not the end of his life. There’s always another, and better day. This is a lesson we must all learn from you as a country.”

