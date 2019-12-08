Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has applauded Anthony Joshua as he reclaimed his IBF, WBA and WBO titles against Andy Ruiz.

Concise News understands that the match took place on Saturday as the Nigerian-born British boxer Joshua claimed unanimous points victory over the Mexican.

In a statement on Sunday, Abiodun described Joshua’s win as a proud moment for his home state Ogun and Nigeria.

Abiodun said Joshua had shown the “Ogun standard of excellence by reclaiming all the titles in the re-match with his opponent, Andy Ruiz Jr.”

He said: “I congratulate Anthony on this successful outing. May he continue with the winning streak ad infinitum.”

This is as he said: “God still answers prayers. We return all the glory to God Almighty for granting our hearts’ desires and ceaseless prayers for our brother, Anthony Joshua, to regain the IBF, WBA and WBO titles.

“All of us in the State, irrespective of our religious affiliations prayed for his success. That the feat happened in Saudi Arabia doubly excites me. God answered us.”

Abiodun said, “He [Joshua] has made us proud by exhibiting these traits and the can-do spirit of Ogun people.”

He vowed to “provide the necessary incentives to all our ambitious young men and women to become world champions in all considerable areas of sports – not only in boxing.

“We are poised to fix our stadia, upgrade facilities, train sportsmen and women, motivate coaches and develop talents starting from the grassroots.”