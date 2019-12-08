The US State Department has condemned the re-arrest of activist Omoyele Sowore by the Department of State Services (DSS) last week.

Concise News reported that the DSS re-arrested Sowore during his trial in a courtroom just less than a day after it released him on bail.

The development has sparked condemnation from many quarters with the US State Department admitting that it is concerned about the development.

In a tweet on its handle, the agency said: “We are deeply concerned that #Sowore has been re-detained in #Nigeria, shortly after a court ordered he be released on bail.

“Respect for rule of law, judicial independence, political and media freedom, and due process are key tenets of #democracy.”

Sowore was arrested in August by the DSS for calling for a revolution and is facing charges bordering on treason, money laundering among others.

He was a candidate in the presidential elections held in February 2019 alongside incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.