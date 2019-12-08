American heavyweight boxer, Deontay Wilder, has claimed Anthony Joshua was “dancing around” during his match with Andy Ruiz.

Concise News understands that Joshua beat Ruiz after 12-round of a thrilling fight on Saturday night to reclaim his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight world titles.

Ruiz had in June defeated Joshua in the seventh round at the Maddison Square in New York, the US.

The Briton won by a unanimous decision with the judges scoring him 18-110, 118-110 and 119-109.

While speaking about Joshua’s match, Wilder criticised him for not dominating Ruiz, pointing fingers at Vladimir Klitschko for the British boxer’s strategy.

“Joshua did what he had to do to get the win. He ran around the ring and was on his bike all day,” Wilder told The Athletic.

“Basically, he had Klitschko in the camp and he was a lot like Klitschko: that jab-grab-hold method. That’s all he did tonight.”

He added: “You want to dominate guys, man. Maybe I’m just too rough, too hardcore and too much of a dream for this time and era, maybe the world wants that nice shit… my mentality is so different from these other fighters.

“But when I think of myself as a champion… you want to come out there and whoop his ass.

“I’m not coming in, after losing to this guy, to just dance and grab and jab and hold. I’m going to show the world and convince them I am the very best and that no one is close to me, especially with what’s going on in the division right now.

“It’s a time of proving who is the best. Joshua had many times he could’ve gone for the finish after he landed on the right hand.”