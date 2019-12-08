Anthony Joshua Vs Ruiz Jr: See What Yahaya Bello Did After Rematch

Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, has said it feels good to see British-Nigerian Anthony Joshua retain the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles by defeating Andy Ruiz Jr on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia.

The steely Joshua was by far the better fighter on the night, as he outboxed the 30-year-old Ruiz Jr to win the rematch 118-110. 118-110. 119-109, according to the judges.

Reacting to the win, Bello noted that Joshua, who had suffered a shocking defeat to the Mexican-American six months ago in New York, deserved the belts.

“Good to see Anthony Joshua reclaim his championship. Well deserved,” he tweeted.