Nigerian celebrity DJ Cuppy born as Florence Otedola has wondered why people are congratulating her as Anthony Joshua retained his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles.

Concise News had reported that the Nigerian-born British boxer Anthony Joshua won by unanimous decision (118-110, 118-110, 119-109) to reclaim the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight world titles against Andy Ruiz Jr. on Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs), who came in 11 pounds lighter than his upset loss in June, outboxed Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saturday’s rematch and avoided trouble to regain his titles via a wide unanimous decision.

All three judges in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, by scores of 118-110 (twice) and 119-109. The 2012 Olympic gold medalist from Great Britain can now eye Deontay Wilder.

While reacting to the development, DJ Cuppy who was in Saudi Arabia for the fight and rumoured to be dating Joshua, took to her Twitter handle to wonder why people are congratulating her as if she was the one who fought.

“Wait o… People are congratulating me like I was the one who fought?!” she tweeted.

Wait o… People are congratulating me like I was the one who fought?! 😅😂 #RuizJoshua2 🥊 — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) December 7, 2019

In October 2019, DJ Cuppy was gifted a custom-made piece of jewellery by Joshua as she shared the photo.

The billionaire daughter wrote “New chain alert… OTE$. Thank you so much, Anthony Joshua.”

Recently, DJ Cuppy shared a video of herself and Anthony Joshua hanging out together at a beach location in Spain.

The duo chit-chatted amusingly about her new song Gelato.