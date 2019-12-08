2023: Governor Nyesom Wike Reveals How Successor Will Come

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said he would only back someone who has the capacity as his successor in 2023, Concise News reports.

Concise News that Wike will end his second term as the leader of the oil-rich state in 2023, adding that his successor can come from any part of Rivers.

He said this recently in a reception held in his honour by the apex socio-cultural group in Ikwerreland Ogbako Ikwerre.

According to him, no single ethnic group in Rivers State can produce the governor of Rivers State.

“I accepted this honour because when I look back from where we are coming from, I am a proud Ikwerre man,” he said.

“I am a Rivers man, but I’m from the Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality. We will continue the legacy of Odili.

“Anyone with the interest of Rivers State will be supported. Wherever you are from, you must show that you are a Rivers man.

“We must work with all Ethnic Nationalities to move Rivers State forward. Rivers State is one. Nobody can divide Rivers State. No outsider can be Governor of Rivers State. Let us not allow anyone to divide us.

“If you must be a Governor of Rivers State, you must carry Everyone along. No Ethnic Group can do it alone.

“Once you say it is your turn, it will not work. When you say it is your turn, you have started failing.”