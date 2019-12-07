Popular American rapper Cardi B has praised Nigeria, saying Africa’s most populous country is blessed with everything, including the tourism sector.

Cardi B, who is in Africa for the first time, arrived Nigeria’s commercial centre, Lagos, on Thursday, December 5, for Livespot X Festival holding on Saturday.

In a live video on Instagram, the excited Grammy award winner said she likes Nigeria a lot.

“I like this country a lot and the reason is because you find everything you are looking for, this country has tourism, like you wanna go to beaches and relax with your husband, your wife, they have them,” she said.

“If you are looking for people with culture, how people make a living how they are living, you have them. Everybody is busy, everyone is going to a place, the street is always crowded.”

Cardi B on why she loves Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/BfMRjVw0ne — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) December 7, 2019

Meanwhile, upon her arrival to the mega city of Lagos, Cardi B made requests, some of which were the highly rated Nigerian jollof rice with fish, that she wants to see the real Lagos, the ghettos in particular.

The rapper, who is lodged at Eko Hotel and Suites, is obviously enjoying her stay in the country as she gives herself an Igbo name ‘Chioma B’.

She took to her Instastory on Friday night to shared a video of herself vibing to Burna Boy’s ‘Ye’, sticking the name on her video portrait.