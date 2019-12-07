There Will Be Consequences If Anything Happens To Sowore, US Senator Warns Buhari (Video)

A United States Senator from New Jersy Bob Menendez has asked Buhari to immediately release rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, who was rearrested by the operatives of the Department of State Services on Friday.

Menendez, a ranking member of the United States Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee, also warned the Nigerian leader that there will be consequences should anything happen to the RevolutionNow convener who has been in DSS custody for over hundred days.

He was first arrested on August 3, 2019, by operatives of the DSS for calling on Nigerians to take to the streets in peaceful demonstrations but only released on Thursday evening despite two court orders directing his freedom much earlier before being rearrested in less than 24 hours.

In a press conference on Friday, Menendez, who had been involved in attempts to pressure the Nigerian Government, promised US intervention in the matter over Sowore’s case.

“The United States is watching and the world is watching. I fear that the DSS harassment on Mr Sowore, an activist and journalist, whose only crime appears to be exercising his rights to free expression is becoming symptomatic of the increasingly closing political and civic space in Nigeria.

“The Nigerian court has twice ordered his release on bail and the state security agencies openly defied the court order each time leading me to conclude either that Nigeria no longer respects the rule of law or President Buhari is woefully out of touch with what the agencies of his government are doing in his name. This is unacceptable in a country that calls itself a democracy”.

“In a concerted effort to secure his release on behalf of the Sowore family living in New Jersey, my office has been working closely with the State Department as Mr Sowore’s case languished following his arbitrary arrest back in August.

“While we continue to seek immediate answers about Sowore’s treatment and conditions in jail, I will be further engaging directly with US Ambassador, Mary Beth Leonard, in Abuja to raise this case at the highest levels of the Nigerian Government so that the Buhari administration gets the message that we are committed to defending Sowore’s rights and securing his release.

“This blatant miscarriage of justice is symptomatic of closing political and media space in Nigeria.”

Watch Senator Menendez press conference below: