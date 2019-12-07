Super Eagles Star Snubs Messi, Picks Best Player He's Ever Played Against

Super Eagles of Nigeria and Leganes of Spain defender, Kenneth Omeruo has picked Karim Benzema ahead of reigning world’s best, Lionel Messi as the best player he has played against, Concise News reports.

Since joining the Spanish La Liga outfit in 2018, Omeruo has faced the likes of Luis Suarez, ‘Leo’, Antoine Griezmann, Alvaro Morata and Diego Costa. But Benzema stands out for the 26-year-old.

“Benzema. It’s not only because he is a good goalscorer, but he works hard and he is difficult to mark because of his positioning,” Omeruo told AS.

Leganes have found themselves struggling in La Liga this season and sit at the base of the table with just six points from 15 games.

When quizzed about his future at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque, Omeruo, who recently signed a five-year contract, is confident they can beat the drop.

“I don’t know. Right now, we have a big chance to still be in the league and that’s what the focus is right now,” he concluded.

On Sunday, the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner will be hoping to help Leganes end their five-game winless run when they host Celta Vigo for their league fixture.

Suarez picks top five strikers of all time

In related news, Luis Suarez has picked his list of his five best strikers of all time.

The 32-year-old spoke of his favourite goalpoachers during an interview with Bleacher Report.

Suarez’s list only included South Americans, including two players he has played alongside during his career.

They are Romario, Ronaldo Nazario, Gabriel Batistuta, Diego Forlan and Lionel Messi.