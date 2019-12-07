Sowore: SERAP Writes Trump, Wants US President To Intervene In Activist's Case

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on Saturday wrote to the United States President Donald Trump to intervene in the Department of State Service (DSS) case against Omoyele Sowore.

The letter by the group was brought about by the alleged invasion of courtroom and intimidation of Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu.

Concise News had reported that the DSS stormed the courtroom on Friday, caused pandemonium at the court and physically assaulted Sowore.

The group which condemned the action of the secret service yesterday said, “The appalling invasion of the courtroom and the ill-treatment of Sowore and Bakare is a blatant attack on the rule of law and the sanctity and integrity of our justice system. An independent judiciary, free from intimidation and harassment is a basic precondition to a functioning democracy under the rule of law.

“The violent re-arrest of Sowore and Bakare right inside the courtroom is a textbook case of a mockery of justice and abuse of the judicial process. It drives home the failure of the Nigerian government to fulfill its constitutional and international human rights obligations to respect citizens’ human rights and observe the rule of law”, SERAP said.

As a result of what happened in court yesterday, SERAP via its Twitter handle solicited for the intervention of Trump, clarifying that Sowore is a husband to a US Citizen which compels him (TRUMP) to act.

Read below:

Dear @realDonaldTrump Omoyele Sowore who is the husband of a US citizen Mrs Opeyemi Sowore, was violently re-arrested yesterday inside the courtroom after the court has granted him bail. You’ve consistently committed to putting America first. That means speaking out for Sowore.